The eight infrastructure sectors grew at a rate of 6.7% in January, up from 3.4% in the corresponding period a year ago. A substantial rise in the production of petroleum refineries, coal, steel and cement led to this growth, PTI reported.

The eight core sectors – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity – grew 4.2% in December and 7.4% in November. These key sectors account for about 41% of the total factory output and have a significant impact on the Index of Industrial Production.

The output of petroleum refineries rose to 11% in January from that last year. The production of cement, too, increased 20.7% from the 13.3% contraction in the sector a year ago. The electricity was generated at a rate of 8.2% in January, up from 5.2% in January 2017. Only the production of crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers declined.