Indian security forces on Thursday killed a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in an encounter in Bandipora district’s Hajin region in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police said. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid said the militant is suspected to be a “foreign terrorist”.

Later, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement that prima facie, it appeared that the militant was a Pakistani, the Hindustan Times reported.

One militant of #LeT killed at # Hajan encounter. Information is preliminary in nature.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 1, 2018

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin’s Shakurdin village on Thursday morning after receiving information that suspected militants were hiding in the area, an unidentified police officer told PTI. The militants opened fire on the security personnel, turning their mission into an encounter, he added.

The state police are believed to have recovered arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, and other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter.

On Wednesday, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, who was wounded in a gunfight with security forces on Monday, succumbed to his injures. A shutdown called in protest against the militant’s death began in Hajin on Tuesday and continued the next, The Kashmir Monitor reported.