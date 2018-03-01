After repeated incidents of women from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College being targeted by water balloons ahead of Holi – some even with semen-filled ones – the police have deployed more officers in the area around the institute and several other places across the city.

On Wednesday, the students’ union of Lady Shri Ram College approached the Delhi Police and complained about the semen-filled balloons being hurled at students.

“As incidents of throwing semen-filled balloons at LSR students was brought to the notice of the students’ union, we have formally requested for increased police patrol in the college vicinity,” the union said in a statement, according to the Hindustan Times.

In the days leading up to Holi, women across Delhi report being hit by water balloons from rooftops and by men on bikes. This year, the attacks were brought to the spotlight after a psychology student and hostel resident of Lady Shri Ram College described her experience of being hit by a “liquid-filled balloon” on her way back from lunch on social media.

She said she just started for college from Amar Colony, and within a minute of her autorickshaw ride, a “liquid-filled balloon” hit her hip. “It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn’t water,” she wrote, adding that she did not know what it was until a friend told her “semen-flinging...was currently the Holi fad in the back market area”.

Students & teachers of Jesus and Mary College protest outside Police Headquarters in #Delhi over the incident of semen-filled balloons being thrown at women. pic.twitter.com/JRz46iga52 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

On Wednesday morning, a BA history student of the college also alleged she was hit by a semen-filled balloon near Amar Colony, an area near the campus. The same evening, another student reported she had three balloons thrown at her from a balcony.

“One of our friends was hit by three balloons around 8 pm,” a student who requested to not be named told PTI. “She called us for help. We told the police about the house from which the balloons were thrown and demanded action.”

After the police intervened, the residents of the house from where the balloons were thrown wrote an apology. .

The police said they have stepped up motorcycle patrolling near the college.

Amita Yadav, president of the student’s union, told the Hindustan Times that the police have increased patrolling around the college. “They have given us a mobile number, and students are being urged to file complaints,” she added.