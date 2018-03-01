Pakistan said the Indian Army gunned down two of its soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. The Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army’s media wing, said its soldiers were responding to the Indian firing and had damaged Indian posts.

The Indian Army, however, claimed Pakistani soldiers had resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate firing of small arms at 8.45 am in the Bhimber Gali sector, the Hindustan Times quoted defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand as saying. “The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” he added.

Schools were shut on Thursday in Bhimber Gali following the cross-border firing, the Greater Kashmir reported. The area is on high alert.