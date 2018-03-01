State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank raise lending rates
The SBI has also revised interest rates on domestic term deposits.
The State Bank of India on Thursday raised lending rates across maturity periods with immediate effect. This is the first time since the inception of a new lending rate system in April 2016 that the bank has increased its rates, NDTV reported.
The country’s largest lender raised the overnight Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate from 7.70% to 7.80%. For six months, the rate was raised from 7.90% to 8%. For one-year, the new rate is 8.15% as against 7.95%. The lending rate for two years will now be 8.25% instead of 8.05%, and for three years 8.35% instead of 8.10%.
Punjab National Bank, which is at the centre of a Rs 12,700 crore fraud, also raised its one-year lending rate from 8.15% to 8.30%, for three years from 8.30% to 8.45%, and for five years from 8.45% to 8.60%.