The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase allowances for MPs by amending several rules, The Indian Express reported. This includes the Housing and Telephone Facilities (Members of Parliament) Rules, 1956, Members of Parliament (Constituency Allowance) Rules, 1986, and Members of Parliament (Office Expense Allowance) Rules, 1988.

Once the proposal is cleared, MPs will be eligible for increase in furniture allowance from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, which shall be applicable from April 2023 and revised every five years.

According to the proposal, the MPs constituency will get Rs 70,000. Currently, it is allotted Rs 45,000. The office expense limit will increase from Rs 45,000 per month to Rs 60,000. The changes in these two cases will be applicable from April 1.

The allowance for internet broadband facility will also be increased.

The Centre spends Rs 2.7 lakh per MP every month at present. The government’s expenditure burden will rise by Rs 45 crore per annum after the proposal is passed.