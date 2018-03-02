The government is believed to have asked its senior leaders to avoid attending events the Tibetan government in exile plans in India to maintain ties with China. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale sent a note on the matter to Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha on February 22, and four days later, Sinha issued the directive to all government functionaries, according to The Indian Express.

The note says the next two months are a “very sensitive time” for relations with China and asks leaders to stay away from events the “Tibetan leadership in India” has planned in March and April to mark the 60th year of the Dalai Lama’s exile.

Gokhale was India’s ambassador to Beijing in 2017, the year relations between the neighbouring countries soured after a months-long standoff in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area. He sent the note to Sinha a day before he flew to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

In his note to Sinha, Gokhale said the events include one in Delhi on April 1 called ‘Thank You India’. “The Dalai Lama set-up intends to invite a number of Indian dignitaries,” the note said, adding that the period will be “a very sensitive time in the context of India’s relations with China”.

In the directive Sinha then issued to senior leaders of the Centre and states, he said participation in these events was “not desirable”, according to The Indian Express. In a note to secretaries and government department heads, Sinha said leaders “should be discouraged” from taking part in these occasions.