The Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Holi – the festival of colours that marks the end of winter and the beginning spring in India. The illustration shows dancing dhol players surrounded by clouds of red, yellow, green and blue.

“The four main powder colours carry with them a piece of symbolism,” Google said. “Red signifies love and fertility, yellow is the colour of turmeric, a natural remedy, blue represents the beloved Krishna and green symbolises spring and new beginnings.”

Holi, also a festival to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated over two days. The first day is marked by a Holika Dahan, where people light bonfires to symbolise getting rid of evil. On the second day, people play with colours to celebrate the onset of spring.

Illustrator Amrita Marino created the Google Doodle for Holi.