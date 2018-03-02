Twenty men stabbed and beat up a young man with rods in Delhi’s Khanpur locality allegedly for saving a boy from being thrashed for throwing water balloons at two of them, NDTV reported, quoting local residents. The group assaulted Ashish while he was on his way home from the gym on Thursday.

The accused attacked the man as soon as he stepped out of the gym around 4 pm and left him on the road in a critical condition. Local residents claimed the police arrived at least an hour after being contacted.

Footage from a CCTV camera shows two men stopping Ashish as he leaves the gym in Duggal Colony. Soon, men on ten motorcycles arrive and surround him and then attack him with rods and knives. No passersby or local residents attempted to intervene.

Local residents took Ashish to the critical care unit of a hospital after the assaulters left. He was admitted with at least 50 stab wounds, NDTV reported, quoting unidentified doctors.