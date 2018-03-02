The Centre has blocked the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Kurien Joseph to the top court, citing “breach of seniority”, The Times of India reported on Friday. The government also withheld the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Surya Kant as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

On January 10, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended promoting Joseph and Kant. This was two days before four top court judges, including Joseph, held a press conference criticising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who heads the collegium.

The Centre blocked Joseph’s elevation as a Supreme Court judge saying he is “too junior”, and that his appointment would breach two of the top court’s own judgments from the 1990s. The rulings had said that a High Court judge could be appointed to the Supreme Court only by seniority.

Joseph had also headed the three-judge Uttarakhand High Court bench that had quashed the Centre’s decision to impose President’s Rule in the state in 2016.

Judge Ajay Kumar Mittal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is senior to judge Surya Kant. The three-member collegium, which recommends judges for elevation, had acknowledged Mittal’s seniority, but said it found Kant “more suitable” for the post of Himachal Pradesh High Court’s chief justice.

Supreme Court judge Adarsh Kumar Goel as well as former top court judge Ashok Bhan have opposed the collegium’s reasoning. Goel, as a consultee judge, has pointed to the assets Kant allegedly acquired in Delhi, Shimla, and Punjab after becoming a judge. Bhan has written to the collegium, criticising its decision to supersede Mittal on the basis of an Intelligence Bureau report from 2003, the contents of which are unavailable.