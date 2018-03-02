The United States government on Friday said it was aware of media reports claiming that jeweller Nirav Modi was in the country, but said it was unable to confirm it, PTI reported.

A US State Department spokesperson told the news agency to ask the Department of Justice whether the US was helping Indian authorities in the investigation into Modi. The Department of Justice has declined to comment.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 12,703 crore in one of India’s largest bank scams. The bank had initially said the amount was around Rs 11,380, but it revealed additional fraud of Rs 1,323 crore in a stock exchange filing later.

Meanwhile, a US court has passed an interim order preventing creditors from collecting debt from Modi’s Firestar Diamond Inc after it filed for bankruptcy.

In India, the Central Bureau of Investigation claimed to have recovered Letters of Undertaking documents from a chawl, PTI reported.

Internal Chief Auditor Bishnubrata Mishra, who was responsible for the concurrent audit for 2011-2015 at PNB’s Brady House branch in South Mumbai and has since retired, was responsible for auditing the procedures and practices and report them, officials said.

The CBI said the documents were hidden in a small room in Mumbai’s Wadala area. The room is believed to belong to Modi, but was not in his company’s name. Officials said they questioned another 13 people and carried out more searches.

On Thursday, the agency arrested another former senior executive of the Punjab National Bank, and a Mumbai court remanded him in police custody till March 13.

The development came just days after Modi refused to appear before the CBI for questioning, saying he has business to take care of abroad. The CBI then asked him to approach the Indian mission in whichever country he is in so arrangements can be made to bring him to India.