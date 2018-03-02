A joint team of the Telangana and Chattisgarh Police on Friday said they had killed 10 suspected Maoists in Dantewada district’s Pukari Kanker region, including senior Maoist leader Hari Bushan, The Hindu reported.

One policeman was also killed in the encounter and three were injured, according to NDTV. Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Maoists, said Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

“The encounter started early morning in the Pujari Kanker forests, where forces gunned down 10 Maoists,” Special Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) DM Awasthi told NDTV. An officer claimed that their bodies were taken to nearby hospitals for autopsies, and that the Maoist toll may be higher.