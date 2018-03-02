Bengaluru Development and Town Planning Minister KJ George on Thursday the Karnataka government was considering building a “Bangalore Square” at the junction of Brigade Road and Residency Road, along the lines of Times Square in New York, The New Indian Express reported.

George made the announcement at a function where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a revamped Church Street. He also said authorities will hold a meeting to discuss whether Church Street can be made vehicle-free on weekends.

The revamped Church Street has granite footpaths, cobblestone carriageways and nine LED lights. The new parking facility can accommodate 103 two-wheelers and 16 four-wheelers. The Rs 9.03-crore project was delayed since it was approved in 2016.

Although Siddaramaiah inaugurated the road on Thursday, the work has yet to be completed, The News Minute reported. “The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has managed to complete all the work except for the construction of the four-wheeler parking bays,” said KT Nagaraj, BBMP’s chief engineer for road widening.

Revamping the 750-metre street was supposed to be completed on July 1, 2017, but missed four deadlines after workers discovered British-era underground pipelines.