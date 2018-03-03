The Kerala police have registered a case against a student from a college in Kochi’s Muvattupuzha town for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

The police booked the case after a video showed the student, Aslam Salem, laughing and moving around while the national anthem was being played, reported The Hindu. The police said they have invoked provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Salem is a third year Communicative English student at Nirmala College in Muvattupuzha. The college has suspended the student, Deccan Chronicle reported. “The video came to our notice and after ascertaining the veracity, we placed him under suspension,” Principal TM Joseph said. “The college won’t tolerate such acts and will dismiss him if it’s proven beyond doubt that he disrespected national anthem.”

Some unconfirmed local reports claimed Salem is a Students’ Federation of India leader.