Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to hospital in Chennai
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday night.
An official bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted for a “routine annual medical check-up” and will be discharged on Saturday. A team of doctors, including infectious diseases experts, were monitoring Vijayan, The Times of India reported.
Some reports had said earlier in the day that he was admitted after a dip in his blood count. The Chief Minister’s Office, however, clarified that both Vijayan and his wife had gone to Chennai for a routine check-up.