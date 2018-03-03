Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday night.

An official bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted for a “routine annual medical check-up” and will be discharged on Saturday. A team of doctors, including infectious diseases experts, were monitoring Vijayan, The Times of India reported.

As reported earlier by TNM - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Here’s the latest bulletin confirming the same. https://t.co/bLfaLpsNgi pic.twitter.com/xvNrMjZ29J — Anna Isaac (@anna_isaac) March 3, 2018

Some reports had said earlier in the day that he was admitted after a dip in his blood count. The Chief Minister’s Office, however, clarified that both Vijayan and his wife had gone to Chennai for a routine check-up.