The Karnataka Congress on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using photographs from Mizoram and Nepal to show civic problems in Bengaluru ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The BJP had released a booklet on Thursday, with images it said showed how the Congress had “ruined” the state capital.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party caught lying again!” the Congress said on Twitter. “While Congress is working towards providing the best amenities for Bengaluru’s citizens, BJP is busy defaming and lying about the city.”

One of the pictures claiming to show the problem of garbage in Bengaluru was taken in Kathmandu by the United States media organisation NPR, and the other showed potholes believed to be from Mizoram, according to IANS.

In response to the claims, BJP spokesperson Vamanacharya said the Congress has “lost its face” after the booklet was released and was finding loopholes. “Sometimes different pictures might look alike, but the content of the booklet is entirely true,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.