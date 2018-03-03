Results of the Assembly elections in Nagaland were inclusive, with the final numbers showing a close contest between the incumbent Naga People’s Front and the alliance of newly formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The NPF won 27 seats and its ally, the National People’s Party bagged two. The BJP-NDPP alliance, which won 11 and 15 constituencies, by only two seats, according to the results the Election Commission declared on Saturday. Letters from one winning Janata Dal (United) MLA and one Independent in support of the BJP-NDPP alliance took that number to 29, which is still short of the 31 required to have a majority in the Assembly.

The Naga People’s Front emerged the largest party. The NDPP won 15 constituencies and its election partner BJP won 11. Before the elections, the BJP had broken its 15-year-old alliance with the Naga People’s Front to tie up with the NDPP, which is headed by former Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The alliance has declared him its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress, which had eight seats in the 2013 Assembly elections, did not win any this time.

While neither side won a clear majority, the BJP-NDPP alliance already has the support of two candidates who won their constituencies – the Janata Dal (United), with one seat, has decided to support the two parties in the Assembly, as has Tongpang Ozukum, the sole independent candidate who won the elections this year.

About 39.1% of the electorate in Nagaland voted for the Naga People’s Front in the elections this year. The NDPP’s vote share stood at 25.5%, while 14.4% of the electorate voted for the BJP.

The Congress’ vote share dropped to only 2.1% of the total, as compared to nearly a quarter in the 2013 Assembly elections.