A man shot himself dead in front of the White House on Saturday, the United States Secret Service said. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not in the White House at the time.

The Secret Service said the man approached the North Fence line, took out a handgun that had been concealed and fired several rounds. The security forces did not find any suicide note on him.

“The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department will be the lead investigative organization for this shooting, supported by the US Secret Service Washington Field Office and other law enforcement organizations,” the Secret Service said in the statement.