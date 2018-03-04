A 20-year-old man was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece, ANI reported on Saturday. The minor is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow and her condition is believed to be critical. The man has been booked under charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On March 2, the brother of the girl’s father had visited their family on the occasion of Holi. “He took the girl to an abandoned building on the pretext of giving her some eatables and sexually assaulted her,” Inspector Ramesh Chandra Yadav told the Hindustan Times.

On Friday afternoon, the family noticed that the girl had gone missing. She was found later from an abandoned under-construction house. A group of people found her uncle coming out of the building and beat him up, the police said.