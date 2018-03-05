The Staff Selection Commission on Sunday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into an alleged paper leak in the examinations it conducted in February, PTI reported.

The move comes after nearly a week of protests by candidates who wrote the exams. Thousands of them have been protesting outside the commission’s office in Delhi since February 27 alleging that one of the tests held on February 21 had been leaked.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts exams for recruitment in the central government.

The SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana said on Sunday that a delegation of the protesting candidates had met him and demanded a CBI investigation. “The commission has agreed to suggest to the Department of Personnel and Training to ask the government to conduct a CBI inquiry,” Khurana said, according to PTI.

The protesting students, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, had met Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh earlier.

The alleged paper leak

The candidates began protesting on February 27, just days after the Staff Selection Commission said it would conduct a re-test for those who took the Combined Graduate-Level Examination on February 21. Citing “technical reasons”, the SSC made the announcement on February 24 and scheduled the re-examination for March 9.

Candidates wrote the SSC exams between February 17 and February 22, but the February 21 test was “delayed” and “candidates faced inconveniences” because of “incomplete downloading of data”, the Staff Selection Commission had said.

Aspirants, however, alleged “mass cheating” in the examination and said the question paper was leaked. They also accused the Staff Selection Commission of blatant corruption in the way it conducts the exams.