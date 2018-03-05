Italy heads for hung Parliament as populist parties make gains, say exit polls
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is projected to win, but still fall short of the majority required to form the government.
Populist parties have made gains in Italy’s parliamentary elections, though there was no clear winner, initial reports suggested. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement, led by 31-year-old Luigi di Maio, is projected to be the single-largest party, winning more than 32% of the vote, CNN reported. But they will still be short of the 40% required to form a government.
“That would mean the Five Star Movement will be the pillar of the next legislature,” Politico quoted Alfonso Bonafede, a Five Star legislator, as saying.
The centre-right coalition that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi put together – it includes his Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy – is projected to win 35.5% of the votes.
The xenophobic League, formerly known as the Northern League, is expected to have a vote share of 16%, and Berlusconi’s party is likely to win 14% of the votes. “What interests us is reaching 40% with our coalition and winning, so we don’t consider these preliminary results a victory yet,” Politico quoted Gianmarco Centinaio, a senator for the League, as saying.
If the League ends up winning more votes than Forz Italia, Salvini is likely to have a stronger claim to lead the next government than whoever former Prime Minister Berlusconi selects. Berlusconi is barred from contesting elections after his conviction in a case of tax evasion.
Meanwhile, the incumbent centre-left Democratic Party is facing its worst showing in national elections and is projected to come third with just 19.6% votes, The New York Times reported. It will throw into doubt the future of Matteo Renzi, its leader and a former prime minister.