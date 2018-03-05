Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that his party was committed to win back the trust of voters in the North East. In his first statement since his party failed to form the government in the three states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland where elections were held in February, Gandhi thanked party workers and said he respected the mandate.

The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.



We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people.



My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 5, 2018

In Tripura and Nagaland, the Congress could not win a single seat. In Meghalaya, it was the single-largest party with 21 seats, but was left behind by the regional National People’s Party in the race to get support of enough legislators to form the government.

The National People’s Party, at the second spot with 19 seats, now has the support of an independent MLA and 14 from other parties, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party. NPP leader Conrad Sangma will take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday.

Saving Meghalaya was crucial for the Congress as it was one of only two states in the North East where the party is in power. Now, the Congress is left with a government only in Mizoram.