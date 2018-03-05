Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday proposed an investigation into an audio clip that allegedly features the name of Leader of Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde. In the audio clip, which was aired on a Marathi TV channel, it was purportedly claimed that Nationalist Congress Party leader Munde had stalled a Calling Attention Motion in the Legislative Council for bribe.

Fadnavis suggested that a committee should be set up consisting of the Assembly speaker, the Legislative Council chairperson and the leaders of Opposition in the Upper and the Lower Houses to investigate the clip. Munde has claimed that it was tactic by the state government to divert people’s attention from “core issues”.

Protest against revocation of suspension on MLC

Opposition MLAs in the Assembly on Monday protested against the state government’s decision to revoke the suspension of BJP-backed independent MLC Prashant Paricharak. The MLC had been suspended in March 2017 after he allegedly joked about the wives of soldiers during an election campaign. The state government had last week revoked his suspension.

The House was adjourned for the day after a motion of thanks for Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for his address was taken up. The motion was passed without a discussion on it.

Opposition legislators in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday brought a no-confidence motion against Speaker Haribhau Bagde, ANI reported. The MLAs claimed that the Speaker was not listening to them and held no discussion on various matters in the Assembly.