The Kerala Police on Monday detained a man for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijesh Kumar, who hails from Pazhayangadi in Kannur district, allegedly called up the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee office on Sunday and threatened to kill Vijayan.

The police have taken Kumar into custody for questioning and are investigating his links to the Sangh Parivar, unidentified officials told Scroll.in.

The police first traced the call to a SIM card that was registered in a woman’s name in Kannur. The woman, however, told the police that she had lost the SIM a while ago.

Further investigation led the police to Kumar, who has reportedly threatened to kill a few CPI(M) leaders in Kannur in the past. Kumar has several cases registered against him in connection with the death threats, the police said.

“The police have taken the death threat against the chief minister as a serious issue and the probe is progressing,” Vijayan’s private secretary MV Jayarajan told Mathrubhumi.