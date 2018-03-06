Bharatiya Janata Party workers, celebrating their party’s victory in the Tripura Assembly elections, allegedly brought down a statue of communist icon Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, or Lenin, while shouting “Bharat Mata ki jai”, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The workers used a bulldozer to demolish the statue at Belonia, a town near the capital Agartala.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the act was an example of “communism phobia”. “Eyewitnesses told me that after the statue fell, its head got separated from the body and BJP workers played football with it,” party’s Belonia sub-division secretary Tapas Datta told The Indian Express.

The BJP, however, said the incident showed there was an “overflow of anger”. “For years, there has been resentment against this statue of Lenin,” BJP south district secretary Raju Nath, who the CPI(M) has claimed responsible for the incident, said. “It was built by the municipality and funded by the taxpayers’ money. Why should the taxpayer have to finance a statue of Lenin?”

Nath said if the statue was of former CPI(M) Chief Minister Nripen Chakraborty, “nobody would have touched it”. “But what does this foreigner Lenin have to do with our people?’’ he said, according to The Indian Express.

BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said he was not aware of any such incident. “However, if it happened, such a move was not approved by [the] BJP,” he said, according to The Telegraph. Deb, however, added that statues of Lenin and other communist leaders were demolished after the fall of the Soviet Union. “Similarly, such an incident would be a result of discontent of common people,” Deb added.

South Tripura Superintendent of Police Ipper Monchak said the driver of the bulldozer was arrested and let off on bail. “The statue is where it fell. We will hand it over to the municipality for storage,” Monchak said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tripura Governor Tathagat Roy and the police and asked them check violence till a new government was formed in the state, PTI reported.