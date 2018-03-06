Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days after continued clashes between people of the Buddhist and Muslim communities in the central district of Kandy, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The measure came a day after authorities sent troops to Kandy on Monday and imposed a curfew in the city.

President Maithripala Sirisena and his Cabinet decided to declare the state of emergency to “prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country”, government spokesperson Dayasiri Jayasekara was quoted as saying. “It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook.”

There have been riots and arson attacks since the weekend in Kandy district, police said on Monday. Mobs set fire to Muslim-owned businesses and attacked a mosque, and violence was reportedly spreading throughout the country, according to Al Jazeera.

Tension has been growing between the two communities over the past year. Hardline Buddhist groups have accused Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites. Some have blamed the nationalist Buddhist organisation Bodu Bala Sena for the violence. In February, five people were injured and several shops and a mosque were damaged during clashes.

Muslims make up 10% of Sri Lanka’s population and Buddhists around 75%.