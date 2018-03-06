An unidentified man on Monday night allegedly shot dead a 26-year-old man and raped his girlfriend after they refused to give him their money and other valuables in Maharashtra’s Titwala town in Thane district, PTI reported. The incident took place at an isolated stretch of the Ambernath-Titwala Road where the couple decided to go for a long ride.

The police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint. An officer from the Titwala Police Station told the Hindustan Times that the accused had grabbed the woman standing by their motorcycle while the man – identified as Ganesh Dinkar – had gone to urinate in the bushes by the road.

When he returned, the accused allegedly threatened to shoot him if they did not give him their valuables. When they resisted, the culprit shot Dinkar, raped the woman and fled the spot, taking their money, mobile phones and other valuables with him, the officer said.

The woman reached the Titwala Police Station with the help of a passerby. Officers went to the site of the assault and took Dinkar to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, the Hindustan Times reported.

The local police and the Thane crime branch have formed a team to investigate the case.