The government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court it might extend the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes, PTI reported.

“We have extended the deadline in the past and we will extend the deadline again but we may do it by the end of month to enable the petitioners in the case conclude the arguments,” Attorney General KK Venugopal told the five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

The court said Venugopal had raised a valid point and that it would not allow the petitioners’ counsel Shyam Divan to repeat his argument. Divan had raised the matter earlier, pointing out that it was highly unlikely that the hearing in the case would be concluded before March 31.