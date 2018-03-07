Gangster Dawood Ibrahim is willing to come to India but with certain conditions, his brother Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Shyam Keswani told a court in Thane, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Kaskar was arrested on September 18, 2017, in an extortion case. On Tuesday, the court extended his police custody till March 9.

Ibrahim wants to be kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail and is ready to face all the charges against him, the lawyer told Chief Judicial Magistrate RV Thamadekar. If a compromise could be arrived at with Abu Salem, why not with Ibrahim, Keswani asked.

“In fact, he had expressed his intent very clearly to senior counsel Ram Jethmalani,” The Times of India quoted Keswani as saying. “But the government refused to accept his conditional return and till this day, Dawood has not been arrested.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had claimed in September 2017 that Ibrahim is negotiating with the Centre to return to India and spend his last days in his home country. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Thackeray had alleged, wanted to bring Ibrahim back and claim credit for it before the 2019 General Elections.