Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked high-level officers to ensure there were no collateral damage while carrying out security operations. Mufti held a meeting to review the security and law and order situation in the state.

The meeting came two days after two militants and four civilians were killed in Army firing in Shopian district. The killings of the civilians have led to rising tensions in the region as their families contested the Army’s allegation that they were accomplices.

Mufti said security agencies should work in synergy to ensure that standard operating procedures were strictly adhered to. “Every aberration in this regard amounts to furthering the evil designs of elements inimical to peace in the state,” the chief minister said. “Care should be taken that common masses are not put to inconvenience during these operations.” She asked the security agencies to ensure the grievances of people are listened to and also addressed promptly.

Among the senior officers who attended the meeting were Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BB Vyas, General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Principal Secretary (Home) RK Goyal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rohit Kansal and Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) SP Pani.