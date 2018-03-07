Businessman Nirav Modi is no longer a part of the Forbes’ list of billionaires. The diamond trader, who has been accused of a massive banking fraud in India, was part of the list in 2017 with a net worth of $1.8 billion (Rs 11,695 crore).

Amazon founder and chief Jeff Bezos topped the 2018 list, becoming the first person to clock a fortune of more than $100 billion, AP reported. He has a net worth of $112 billion (Rs 7.28 lakh crore).

India has 119 names in the list of billionaires, which Forbes released on Tuesday. The richest Indian, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has the 19th spot in the list, with a net worth of $40.1 billion (Rs 2.6 lakh crore), and is followed by Azim Premji at rank 58. Lakshmi Mittal, Shiv Nadar and Dilip Shanghvi are the others among the top five Indians in the list, the magazine said. India had 101 billionaires in the 2017 list.

The latest list has a record 2,208 billionaires, with a combined net worth of $9.1 trillion (Rs 591 lakh crore). “The superrich continue to get richer, widening the gap between them and everyone else,” Forbes assistant managing editors Luisa Kroll and Kerry Dolan said.

The net worth of the billionaires in the list is based on data from February 9, Forbes said.

United States President Donald Trump’s net worth is $3.1 billion, $400 million lower than in the 2017 list, as he fell from rank 544 to 766. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has topped the list for 18 of the last 24 years, took the second place after Bezos, with a net worth of $90 billion.