Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty was on Wednesday stabbed at least three times inside his office in Bengaluru. He is in hospital and is reportedly in critical condition, but out of danger, NDTV reported. A man has been arrested.

“The Lokayukta is out of danger,” Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. “I have talked to the police commissioner. The accused has been arrested, but we don’t yet know who he is.”

The accused was identified as Tejas Sharma, who reportedly described his profession as an advocate in the entry register at the Lokayukta’s office, according to The Hindu. He was in the office to give a statement in a case, reports said. The motive of the stabbing is not clear yet.

The metal detector at the Lokayukta’s office in Bengaluru’s MS Building is defunct, The Times of India reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went to Mallya Hospital to meet Shetty soon after the incident, ANI reported.

Shetty, a former judge of the Karnataka High Court, was appointed the anti-corruption ombudsman of the state in January 2017. He is 74. His appointment came over a year after the previous Lokayukta, Y Bhaskar Rao, stepped down after allegations of an extortion racket, involving his son, being run from his office.

#Visuals from the Karnataka Lokayukta office in Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed. The accused has been taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/C7KkXCtSZs — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

#BREAKING Karnataka Lokayukta Justice V Shetty stabbed in broad daylight in Bengaluru. @deepab18 with the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/BqdXjkpPgX — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2018