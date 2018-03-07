The Border Security Force on Wednesday withdrew its order penalising a jawan for allegedly showing disrespect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On February 21, a commandant officer in West Bengal had ordered a seven-day pay cut for a constable who referred to a parade as “Modi programme”.

The paramilitary force said Modi had “expressed his displeasure” and asked it to “immediately withdraw the punishment”. The commandant officer was “cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously”, BSF said on Twitter.

The officer, Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat, had found the constable Sanjeev Kumar “guilty” under Section 40 of the BSF Act (prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force). The order said that the constable had used the words “Modi Programme, which shows disrespect towards Hon’ble Prime Minister”, The Hindu reported.