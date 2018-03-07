India on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on trade with North Korea, in line with the United Nations sanctions on the country to deter its nuclear programme, Reuters reported.

The new restrictions apply to “new or used vessels”, food and farm products, electrical equipment and wood, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Last year, the United Nations Security Council imposed a series of sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The last, in December 2017, included a nearly 90% ban on refined products, which are key to North Korea’s economy. The resolution also banned the export of food products, machinery, electrical equipment, earth and stones, wood and vessels from North Korea.

North Korea had called the sanctions an act of war, and warned action against the countries that supported it.