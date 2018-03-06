Controversial death

Investigation into Judge Loya’s death will ruin judiciary’s credibility, says Maharashtra government

The state’s counsel Harish Salve said the Supreme Court needs to protect the ‘subordinate judiciary’.

by 
Twitter/Ashok Pai

The Maharashtra government on Friday urged the Supreme Court not to order an investigation into the death of Central Bureau of Investigation Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, saying it would “destroy the credibility” of the judiciary forever, the Economic Times reported.

“It has been alleged that the entire system is dancing to the tune of one man,” the state government’s counsel Harish Salve said. “If that is true, we might as well wind up the judiciary. Four district-level judges and two High Court judges have stated that they were present with judge Loya when he passed away. Is it being suggested that they are conspirators in the murder?”

The senior lawyer said the top court needs to protect the “subordinate judiciary”. This, he added, was not an environmental case where an inquiry might be ordered. “Please, do not allow this to happen.”

At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Judge Loya was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case, in which Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was an accused.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan made his submissions on behalf of the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, Live Law reported. Bhushan cited a news report from the Caravan magazine – it had first published a report in November 2017 on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Loya’s death – that mentioned the observations of forensic expert Dr RK Sharma.

“Dr Sharma has mentioned signs of possible trauma to the brain and even a possibility of poisoning…he has clearly stated that there is no evidence of a heart attack in the histopathology report,” Bhushan told the court.

He also mentioned that renowned cardiologist Dr Upendra Kaul had said that it was highly unlikely that the judge had suffered a heart attack as suggested by an ECG report that The Indian Express had published on November 27, 2017.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising also made her submissions in the case on Friday, reiterating the allegations that a number of other senior counsels had made earlier, India Legal reported. “When the patient [Judge Loya] was complaining of chest pain, why was he taken to a hospital where there was no cardiology department?” Jaising asked.

She asked why the four judges, who had been with Judge Loya in his final hours, did not bother to inform the police as Judge Loya had died even before receiving treatment. “I am not saying he was killed but there is a legal procedure which needs to be followed,” Jaising said. “It was under that circumstance the statements were supposed to be recorded. Section 174 has not been followed.”

The lawyer also pointed out a number of discrepancies in the investigation procedure that was followed during the preliminary inquiry. The inquiry report had concluded that there was nothing suspicious about Judge Loya’s death.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is also representing the Maharashtra government in this case, said the Commissioner of state Intelligence’s “discreet inquiry” immediately after the judge’s death had followed the proper procedure, Bar and Bench reported. “It is not that the inquiry was without any proper procedure,” the lawyer said. “It was based on manual. It is not part of statutory framework.”

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who is representing the Bombay Lawyers’ Association, had raised questions about the inquiry procedure in his final submissions in the case on Thursday. “How did the Commissioner of Intelligence, within minutes of the state government’s order, know who the judicial officers who had accompanied the late Judge Loya were?” Dave had asked. “Clearly his letter to the High Court demonstrates the frivolous nature of the preconceived and predetermined inquiry.”

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will resume hearing the case on Monday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.