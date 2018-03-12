A 20-year-old student died and four were injured on Sunday after a fault in a connection sent 11,000 volts of electricity to more than 100 houses in Kuan Patti area in Meerut’s Incholi village in Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reported on Monday. The sudden surge in supply – Indian households receive 220 volts of current – caused the electric appliances in use at the time to explode.

Satendra Das was plugging in his charger when the incident occurred. The ones injured sustained burn injuries from the exploding appliances. One of them also lost their house in the fire.

Chief Engineer of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd SB Yadav told The Times of India that the company was trying to find out what had caused the surge. “An inquiry committee has been set up,” Yadav said. “Satendra’s family has been given a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. The three women who got serious burns have been admitted to hospital, and those who received minor burns have been sent home after primary treatment.”

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar told the newspaper that 110 houses in the area received 11,000 volts of current. “All the electrical appliances that were working at the time of the fault...burst and got charred,” he added.

Angered by Satendra Das’ death, local residents blocked NH-119 for several hours. They kept his body on the highway. They dispersed only on Sunday evening after Additional District Magistrate (City) Mukesh Chandra and the superintendent of police led a delegation to negotiate with them, The Times of India reported.