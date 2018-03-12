Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday after he was denied a ticket to the Rajya Sabha. The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 23.

Agarwal was welcomed to the party in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. “I think it is important to be part of a national party to serve the nation better and that is why I have taken the decision” Agarwal said. “I was influenced by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. I think the prime minister’s administration is doing well.”

The senior leader said he did not have any demands from the BJP. “I will never stop supporting [former Samajwadi Party chief] Mulayam Singh Yadav. But the party’s current trend of leaving coalitions is unstable. The Samajwadi Party is going downhill. I did not think it was appropriate to sideline me to give the Rajya Sabha ticket to someone who works in the film industry.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced Jaya Bachchan as its candidate for the seat in the Upper House on March 9. The party chose Bachchan over Agarwal to pacify the faction led by the party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, reports said. The faction was reportedly against nominating Agarwal as he had allegedly “colluded” with the BJP.

Agarwal’s meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in January had led to speculation about his move to the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party survived the threat of a split after infighting in September 2016, when Shivpal Yadav was appointed the state SP chief.