The Kolkata Police, which is investigating the case of domestic violence and criminal intimidation against India cricketer Mohammad Shami, has reportedly written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India asking for details of the team’s itinerary on their tour of South Africa.

The police want to know whether Shami was on the same flight out of South Africa as the rest of the players or had taken a different one on his own expense, according to a report on the India Today website.

The police also want to know how long and where the fast bowler stayed during the team’s stopover in Dubai en route to India, along with whether he had followed the BCCI’s travel guidelines or not.

The Kolkata Police had on Friday charged Shami with sections of the Indian Penal Code related to domestic violence, criminal intimidation and causing hurt with poison following a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Jahan had earlier accused Shami of assault and having extramarital affairs. She took to Facebook to post screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Shami to various women. The post also included photographs of the women and their phone numbers. Jahan alleged that Shami and his family members were “torturing” and had even “attempted to kill her”.

Shami has refuted the claims, stating that the allegations were a ploy to spoil his career. Shami and Jahan got married in April 2014 and have a two-and-a-half-year old daughter.

