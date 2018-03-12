The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, taking suo moto cognisance of a video showing a road accident victim using his severed leg as a pillow at a Jhansi government hospital.

The commission asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar to submit a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. The NHRC also asked the secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to submit a report on whether government doctors and hospitals have been issued any guidelines about compliance with norms regarding disposal of biomedical waste and amputated organs.

The commission said that the incident, if true, amounted to “unethical and negligent act done by the doctors/nurses which is not only in violation of the medical norms, but also amounts to violation of right to dignity of the patient who was already undergoing trauma”. The NHRC added that it was “hard to understand as to how a reasonable person could do such an unfair act”.

The NHRC said the amputated leg could have been a source of infection to the patient or others in the hospital ward.

Two doctors and two nurses at the emergency ward of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi were suspended on Saturday after the video emerged on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a four-member committee to look into the case.

The patient, identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, is a cleaner of a school bus. He was brought to the hospital after the bus met with an accident on the way to school. At least a dozen children were also injured in the accident.

Ghanshyam lost his leg in the accident and was taken to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local centre. However, it is not yet clear who decided to use the leg to rest Ghanshyam’s head.