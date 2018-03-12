The National Investigation Agency in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and National Security Guard conducted a search at the Srinagar Central Jail. The 20 teams found 25 cellphones, several SIM cards, incriminating documents, a Pakistani flag and a Hizbul Mujahideen poster and jihadi literature, a statement said.

The search was conducted in connection with an investigation following the statements made by two youth who were arrested in Kupwara. Danish Ghulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat had purportedly alleged that inmates at the Central Jail were conspiring to send new recruits of extremist organisation Al-Badr for arms training.

The operation was documented by magistrates, witnesses and doctors who were present during the search as well as a drone.