Mumbai Police on Monday arrested singer Aditya Narayan after the car he was driving allegedly hit an autorickshaw in Lokhandwala, The Indian Express reported. The autorickshaw driver sustained head injuries and is being treated at a local hospital while the passenger sustained several injuries.

Versova Police Station inspector Kiran Kale said the accused, singer Udit Narayan’s son, was being medically examined. “It is a bailable offence,” Kale told The Indian Express. “Aditya took the injured auto driver and the woman travelling in the autorickshaw to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri.”

A case has been registered against him under Section 338 and 279 Indian Penal Code.