Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the country would have taken another 40 years to eradicate tuberculosis if it continued at its earlier pace. In the last three years, the rate of immunisation against the disease has grown to 6% annually from 1% in 2014, he claimed. Modi said he targets 90% immunisation levels in India within a year.

Inaugurating the first “End TB Summit” in New Delhi, Modi reiterated his government’s plan to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, five years before what the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals aim at. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had set the goal in its National Strategic Plan for 2017-2025.

The ministry is co-hosting the summit with the World Health Organization and Stop TB Partnership.

“Every step to eradicate tuberculosis concerns the lives of the poor, as the disease hurts them most,” Modi said at the summit. He said the government was doing “massive work” to ensure that active TB cases are identified at the right time and the right medicines are given.

He also invoked cooperative federalism as a way to counter the disease. In December 2017, he had written to chief ministers of states, asking them to hold quarterly reviews of the tuberculosis control programme.

The pace with which the program to eradicate TB in the nation was moving forward earlier, it would have taken us another 40 years to achieve it. Today I'm confident that in the duration of 1 year we'll be able to achieve 90% immunisation: PM Modi at 'End TB Summit' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8p3j6SOPiz — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

We have not been successful in curbing Tuberculosis yet. I believe that if something doesn't yield result even after 10-15 years then we need to change our approach. The situation needs to be analysed: PM Narendra Modi at 'End TB Summit' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2EIArWJXq9 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018