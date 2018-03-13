Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid in exchange for freedom to “speak openly” about her decade-old affair with United States President Donald Trump. She wants the “hush agreement” to keep the affair a secret dissolved, CNN reported on Monday.

On October 27, a week before the presidential election, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid Clifford $130,000 (around Rs 84.4 lakh) to keep her relationship with the president in 2006 secret. They made the deal as it came to light that Clifford was planning to give interviews to TV channels about the affair.

Clifford’s attorney Michael Avenatti has written to Cohen, offering to transfer the $130,000 by Friday, and in exchange, the contract between Clifford, Trump and Cohen’s company would be “deemed null and void in their entirety”. If Trump’s side accepts the offer, Clifford – better known by her screen name Stormy Daniels – would be free to “use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages”.

The actress’ lawyer gave Cohen till noon on Tuesday to respond to the offer, The New York Times reported. “As we have always said, this is about a search for the truth and the ability of Ms. Clifford to tell the American people what really happened so they can make their own determination,” Avenatti said in a statement. “Our offer proves this out.”

Trump and the White House have denied the affair repeatedly. However, the president obtained a restraining order against Clifford in February to prevent her from publicly speaking about their alleged affair.