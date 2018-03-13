Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday escaped unhurt after an explosion targeted his convoy when it entered the Gaza Strip. Some suspects have been arrested, according to local media.

Three vehicles of his convoy were damaged and one had signs of blood on its door, AP reported. An explosive device was detonated after Hamdallah and his convoy passed through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint with Israel in northern Gaza. Several people were “lightly injured”, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Authority has accused militants in Gaza of trying to kill Hamdallah. The Palestinian Authority intelligence chief Majed Faraj was also part of the convoy.

Hamdallah is based in West Bank, and was in Gaza to inaugurate a sewage plant. He attended the event, Reuters reported citing local television.

Gaza, part of the territory claimed by Palestine, has been ruled by Hamas since 2007.