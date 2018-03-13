The Supreme Court on Tuesday indefinitely extended the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile numbers. The top court said the government cannot insist on providing Aadhaar, even to issue Tatkal passports.

The five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said there will be no deadline issued until the judgment on linking Aadhaar is pronounced. However, the deadline for subsidies and benefits will remain March 31.

The Supreme Court is in the process of hearing petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme and also the government’s move to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and Permanent Account Numbers.

On March 6, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it might extend the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar. “We have extended the deadline in the past and we will extend the deadline again but we may do it by the end of month to enable the petitioners in the case conclude the arguments,” Attorney General KK Venugopal had said.

The court said Venugopal had raised a valid point and that it would not allow the petitioners’ counsel Shyam Divan to repeat his argument. Divan had raised the matter earlier, pointing out that it was highly unlikely that the hearing in the case would be concluded before March 31.

In June 2017, the Narendra Modi government had introduced a new rule, making it mandatory to link Aadhaar to various services and welfare schemes. Existing bank account holders were asked to furnish their Aadhaar number by December 31, failing which their account would cease to be operational. In December, the deadline was extended to March 31.