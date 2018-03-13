Newly-inducted home minister of Meghalaya, James Sangma, on Monday said it was the “beginning of the end of militancy” in the state, after eight rebels of the Garo National Liberation Army surrendered near Williamnagar in the East Garo Hills, PTI reported.

On Sunday, the militants gave up their arms, including two AK-56, Insas Rifle, 9 mm pistol, a .22 pistol, small machine gun with 65 live round, air gun and 303 Rifle with 50 rounds, PTI reported. “The surrendered cadres will be receiving a rehabilitation package. They will be given much-needed guidance too,” Sangma said.

On February 24, the commander-in-chief of GNLA, Sohan D Shira, was killed in a police encounter.

Sangma said the Meghalaya government will not negotiate with any organisation that indulges in violence or criminal activities, The Shillong Times reported. “The government of Meghalaya is committed to its goal of ensuring that the state is free of militants and criminals,” he said.

The minister said the consistent efforts of the police department and people’s resistance against militancy had kept the insurgency problem in Garo Hills under control. “The church leaders and NGOs played an important part and were supported by various government departments, especially the police,” he said.