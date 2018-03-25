The big news: UIDAI under scanner for wrong data on Aadhaar card, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Uttar Pradesh Police killed 2 criminals in encounters, and German Police detained Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up UIDAI for wrong information on Aadhaar card, says report: The court told the nodal agency to explain why a woman’s date of birth was incorrect by April 23.
- Uttar Pradesh Police kill two wanted criminals in encounters, arrest dozens within a day: One of those who died carried a Rs 1 lakh reward for information on him.
- Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany: A Spanish court had renewed the European arrest warrant against him on Friday.
- Two held for raping Class 5 student, setting her on fire in Assam’s Nagaon district: Class 3 student found dead in her Hyderabad home.
- Madhya Pradesh tags 2.5 lakh cattle with unique IDs to ensure safety, increase milk production: The state plans to do this for its 90 lakh cattle under a centrally-funded scheme.
- Telangana Assembly passes law making it compulsory for schools to teach Telugu: The language will be introduced in Class 1 and Class 6 this year, and later extended to other classes.
- At least one person killed, seven wounded in blast near mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat: A police spokesperson said the toll could increase as the motorcycle bomb impacted Nabi Akram Mosque.
- Facebook stored users’ phone call and message logs in older Android versions, says report:A man from New Zealand found the logs recently when he downloaded his personal information archive on Facebook.
- Narendra Modi government’s bureaucrats do not understand Sri Lanka, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa: India has to come out of the ‘China phobia’ regarding its relationship with Sri Lanka, the former Defence Secretary told The Indian Express.
- After US youth march against gun control, Pope asks young people to keep shouting: His statements, made during Palm Sunday service, came after thousands of students participated in protest marches against gun violence across the United States.