Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up UIDAI for wrong information on Aadhaar card, says report: The court told the nodal agency to explain why a woman’s date of birth was incorrect by April 23. Uttar Pradesh Police kill two wanted criminals in encounters, arrest dozens within a day: One of those who died carried a Rs 1 lakh reward for information on him. Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany: A Spanish court had renewed the European arrest warrant against him on Friday. Two held for raping Class 5 student, setting her on fire in Assam’s Nagaon district: Class 3 student found dead in her Hyderabad home. Madhya Pradesh tags 2.5 lakh cattle with unique IDs to ensure safety, increase milk production: The state plans to do this for its 90 lakh cattle under a centrally-funded scheme. Telangana Assembly passes law making it compulsory for schools to teach Telugu: The language will be introduced in Class 1 and Class 6 this year, and later extended to other classes. At least one person killed, seven wounded in blast near mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat: A police spokesperson said the toll could increase as the motorcycle bomb impacted Nabi Akram Mosque. Facebook stored users’ phone call and message logs in older Android versions, says report:A man from New Zealand found the logs recently when he downloaded his personal information archive on Facebook. Narendra Modi government’s bureaucrats do not understand Sri Lanka, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa: India has to come out of the ‘China phobia’ regarding its relationship with Sri Lanka, the former Defence Secretary told The Indian Express. After US youth march against gun control, Pope asks young people to keep shouting: His statements, made during Palm Sunday service, came after thousands of students participated in protest marches against gun violence across the United States.