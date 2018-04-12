India’s factory output grew by 7.1% in February over the same month in 2017, government data released on Thursday showed. As many as fifteen out of 23 industry groups showed positive growth during the month.

The industrial group which registered the highest positive growth was “manufacture of other transport equipment” at 32%. Other groups which showed high growth were “manufacture of machinery and equipment” which grew 26.9%, and “manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” at 19.9%. On the other hand, the group “other manufacturing” showed highest negative growth of minus 27.3% in February 2018.

The industrial output had increased by 7.5% in January 2018 over January 2017.

Retail inflation reduces

The consumer price inflation for March 2018 declined to 4.28% compared to that in March 2017, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Thursday. The figure for February was 4.4%.

The retail inflation for rural areas in March stood at 4.44%, and for urban areas at 4.12%. The food price inflation for rural areas was 3.63%, and for urban areas 1.22%.

Vegetable prices rose the most, at 11.70%, during March, followed by egg prices at 7.47%. On the other hand, prices of pulses declined by 13.41%.