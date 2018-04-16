Passengers of the Kolkata metro were left panic-struck on Sunday night after an electrical snag left several coaches of a train stranded in a dark tunnel at the Netaji Bhavan Metro Station in Kudghat. Only two coaches of the rake were able to enter the station before the power trip, PTI reported.

The incident took place on a Kavi Subhas station-bound metro train. Passengers stuck in the dark coaches broke the windows to try to escape. They also climbed through the vestibules of the interconnected coaches to reach the first two coaches and get on to the platform, The Times of India reported.

A passenger claimed they had informed the driver earlier when they noticed sparks, but he did not pay heed to their complaint, IANS reported.

The chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro, Indrani Banerjee, told PTI that the incident took place around 9.30 pm when the south-bound non-AC metro rake developed a major electrical snag. As a result, services along the Tollygunge-Kavi Subhas route were disrupted for nearly 20 minutes because of the power failure.