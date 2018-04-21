Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said since the people of India had lost faith in the Congress, the Opposition party has lost faith in the people and its institutions. “They do not trust the Army. They do not trust the chief justice of India. They do not trust the Supreme Court. They do not trust the Election Commission,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

His statement follows the Opposition’s motion to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress of using the impeachment provision as a political tool.

Union Minister Vijay Goel also accused the Congress of indulging in a politically motivated attack, PTI reported. “It is unfortunate and shameful that the Congress along with other political parties are attacking the judiciary without any substance and evidence,” Goel said.

Democracy in Danger!! https://t.co/fheVWjM4we — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 21, 2018

Since people of India have lost faith in Congress Party, Congress doesn't trust people of India and it's institutions. https://t.co/mNjp4DCYIW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 21, 2018

On Friday, the Opposition submitted a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu to initiate impeachment proceedings against Mishra. It has been considering impeachment proceedings against Misra since January, when four senior Supreme Court judges, held a press conference on January 11, at which they raised questions about the way he allocates cases. However, the Opposition submitted the notice only on Friday, after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions that sought an independent inquiry into the death of Special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya.

Loya died in December 2014, while he was hearing the case of the alleged extrajudicial murder of suspected extortionist Sohrabuddin Sheikh by the Gujarat Police. BJP President Amit Shah was an the accused in the case.